Spain plans to ask to exit EU common electricity price policy -El Pais

The document has been shared in Spain, hours before EU energy ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg to discuss electricity prices, the newspaper said. Facing spiralling electricity prices, partly triggered by more expensive natural gas, the Spanish government has passed tax breaks, a claw-back of electricity utilities' profits and pushed for EU-wide measures such as joint natural gas purchases.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:51 IST
The Spanish government plans to ask the European Union for permission to exit the common electricity price policy and establish its own pricing mechanism, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an internal government document. The document has been shared in Spain, hours before EU energy ministers are due to meet in Luxembourg to discuss electricity prices, the newspaper said.

Facing spiralling electricity prices, partly triggered by more expensive natural gas, the Spanish government has passed tax breaks, a claw-back of electricity utilities' profits and pushed for EU-wide measures such as joint natural gas purchases. EU commissioner Thierry Breton said on a French radio station on Tuesday that he was not sure joint purchases as suggested by Spain would be effective.

