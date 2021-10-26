Left Menu

Give compensation to farmers for damaged crops due to unseasonal rains: Kejriwal to Pb CM

I appeal to Punjab CM Channi to provide an appropriate and immediate compensation to farmers in his state, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.Last week, he had said that all SDMs and DMs in Delhi were surveying the sites where the crop was ruined.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:01 IST
Give compensation to farmers for damaged crops due to unseasonal rains: Kejriwal to Pb CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday to immediately provide an appropriate compensation to farmers of the border state for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

The Delhi government had last week announced that it would pay Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers in the capital who suffered crop losses due to inclement weather.

''Crops in many areas of Punjab have been completely damaged due to unseasonal rains. In Delhi, we have announced Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to farmers who have suffered losses. I appeal to Punjab CM Channi to provide an appropriate and immediate compensation to farmers in his state," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, he had said that all SDMs and DMs in Delhi were surveying the sites where the crop was ruined. ''I hope that the survey will be completed within the next two weeks so that we can dispense the compensation within one and a half months after that,'' the Delhi chief minister had said.

Unseasonal heavy rains and hailstorms damaged major crops such as paddy, sugarcane, potato and peas in many parts of northwest India last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021