Letters shared by Nawab Malik hold no relevance, says Wankhede's wife dismissing NCP leader's claims

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on Tuesday dismissed the allegations posed by NCP leader Nawab Malik and questioned the credibility of the anonymous letter cited by the minister. Addressing the media, Kranti said, "Anyone can write these kinds of letters. Such letters have no merit. Malik's allegations are all lies and if he has proof he should produce it before the court. We cannot find anything by doing "Twitterbaaji". Anyone can write anything on Twitter. I can also write on Twitter. Such letters, as shared by Nawab Malik, hold no relevance."

Reacting to Nawab Malik's allegations of extortion and illegal phone tapping against the NCB official, Redkar said, "This all are false claims. My husband is not wrong. We will not tolerate this." She further said that her family is receiving death threats.

"I have been given police protection as our family is receiving death threats. A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at NCB," she said. On Malick's challenge to file criminal defamation case against him, Kranti said "Why should we go to court? Those leveling allegations against us should go to court. We are not 'crorepatis', we are simple people. The court is supreme, we cannot believe in hearsay. Sameer is an honest officer which is why many people wish that he should be removed."

Speaking on the birth certificate of Wankhede, she called for more research by NCP and said that their research team is 'fantastic' so they should find the original certificate. "You can check the certificate of the entire village, of the whole Wankhede family. One person's certificate may be forged but how can it be of the entire village. Yesterday daddy also showed and proofed that his caste is original. It seems to me that they haven't researched properly. They should do more research. Their research team is fantastic so they should find the original certificate," she said.

Meanwhile, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen said that we are receiving death and threat calls. "Who's the (Nawab Malik) to look for a bureaucrat's birth certificate? His research team calls a picture posted in Bombay from Dubai...We're receiving death, threat calls. I feel I should also present false evidence every day," said Yasmeen.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Minister said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that several people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency. The Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter." Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)