Dutch farmers ordered to keep poultry inside to limit bird flu contagion
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:04 IST
Commercial farms across the Netherlands on Tuesday were ordered to keep all poultry inside after infection with bird flu was reported on a farm in the central province of Flevoland.
To limit the spread of the disease, around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled, the agriculture ministry said.
