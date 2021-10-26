IOC Haldia refinery to go for planned shutdown in December

Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) Haldia refinery will go for planned maintenance shutdown in December, company officials said.

There will be no maintenance shutdown of the refinery, which caters mostly to the eastern region, in November due to the festival season. However, the increase in demand for fuel will be marginal during the festive period, they said.

The initial processing capacity of the atmospheric/crude distillation unit (CDU) of the refinery was 2.5 MMTPA, which was increased to 3.16 MMTPA in May 1988 and was further scaled up to 3.4 MMTPA through in house de-bottlenecking in 1996, the officials said.

The second crude distillation unit of one MMTPA was commissioned in 1997. Its capacity was augmented to 2.4 MMTPA in 1999, they said.

The refinery augmented its capacity to process 6 MMTPA of crude oil. In 2010 the refinery enhanced its capacity to 7.5 MMTPA with the capacity expansion of CDU-II by 1.5 MMTPA. In 2020, the refinery capacity was further enhanced to 8.0 MMTPA with capacity augmentation of CDU-I by 0.5 MMTPA, the officials added.

