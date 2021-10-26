Left Menu

China's Xi will not attend Rome G20 summit in person - source

At that meeting, ministers failed to reach unanimous agreement on setting dates for ending fossil fuel subsidies and phasing out coal power, and the Italian presidency asked leaders to try to bridge the differences at the Rome summit. India also distanced itself from the part of the communique underlining the need to achieve net-zero emissions around mid-century, and suggested that emissions should be considered on a per capita basis".

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:38 IST
China's Xi will not attend Rome G20 summit in person - source
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend a Rome summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in person, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

China will be represented at the summit on Saturday and Sunday by its foreign minister while Xi, whose presence had been in doubt for some time, will join the summit remotely, the source said. The Kremlin said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be in Rome for the summit, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have also said they will not come.

The source said the absences would not compromise the chances of making good progress at the summit, which will focus mainly on climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The gathering hopes to achieve recognition from G20 leaders of the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5 decrees Celsius, the source said, and a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by "around the middle of the century."

The wording on these issues will be closely watched for whether it is stronger than at a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers in Naples in July. At that meeting, ministers failed to reach unanimous agreement on setting dates for ending fossil fuel subsidies and phasing out coal power, and the Italian presidency asked leaders to try to bridge the differences at the Rome summit.

India also distanced itself from the part of the communique underlining the need to achieve net-zero emissions around mid-century, and suggested that emissions should be considered on a per capita basis". The G20, whose countries account for 80% of global carbon emissions, is considered an important stepping stone before the United Nations COP26 climate summit next week in Scotland.

The G20 also aims to underline that rich countries should stump up $100 billion dollars per year to help poorer nations adapt to climate change. This goal was supposed to be achieved by 2020, according to an agreement reached in 2009, but has not been met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021