RSS to hold three-day meeting in Dharwad to discuss violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said that a three-day review meeting will be held here in Karnataka's Dharwad to discuss the recent violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh. As per a release, Ambekar said, "A three-day review meeting will be held on October 28, 29, 30 at Rashtraotthana Vidya Kendra, Dharwad."

"There have been continuous attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. These incidents have been condemned all over the world. In the meeting of the executive board, the incidents of violence against Hindus will be discussed. If there is a unanimous decision, a resolution is also likely to be passed," he added. He said, "The meeting will start at 9 am. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. A review meeting will take place in which we will discuss the preparation."

He said the country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There will also be a discussion about the awakening of the country's self, information about unknown or little known freedom fighters. He added that about 350 members are expected in the meeting. All India executives of all provinces and regions and the organization minister are expected in the meeting.

He further informed that RSS was established in 1925, and 100 years of the Sangh are going to be completed in 2025. The work of the Sangh was considered from the point of view of expansion and work is going on for 3 years plan. This plan will also be discussed in detail in the meeting. There will also be a discussion about the programs to be held on the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the executive board." (ANI)

