2 more held in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh has arrested two demonstrators on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violence.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:38 IST
2 more held in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the SIT, the accused have been identified as Vichitra and Gurvinder Singh.

The arrest was made based on an FIR filed by another accused Sumit Jaiswal, the SIT informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

