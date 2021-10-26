2 more held in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh has arrested two demonstrators on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violence.

As per the SIT, the accused have been identified as Vichitra and Gurvinder Singh.

The arrest was made based on an FIR filed by another accused Sumit Jaiswal, the SIT informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)