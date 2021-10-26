Spanish govt softens utilities' profit claw-back
The Spanish government will ease a claw-back on utility companies' profits that it passed recently to slow down rising electricity bills, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.
Fixed-price electricity supply contracts signed with industrial customers before Sept. 16 will be exempt from the claw-back, she said in a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.
The profit claw-back and other measures were heavily criticized by Spanish utilities such as Iberdrola.
