Spanish govt softens utilities' profit claw-back

The Spanish government will ease a claw-back on utility companies' profits that it passed recently to slow down rising electricity bills, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

Fixed-price electricity supply contracts signed with industrial customers before Sept. 16 will be exempt from the claw-back, she said in a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The profit claw-back and other measures were heavily criticized by Spanish utilities such as Iberdrola.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)