PGCIL transmission links connecting western-southern regions under commercial operation

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Tuesday said the high voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission links connecting three states of Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have started commercial operation.

The transmission links connect Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Pugalur, Tamil Nadu and North Trichur, (Kerala), the company said in a BSE filing.

''This is to inform that the following assets under ''HVDC Bipole link between Western Region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) - North Trichur, (Kerala)'' have been put under Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 25th October, 2021,'' the filing stated.

