Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area

A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:53 IST
Reasi Police reach Gogra area in Chassana.. Image Credit: ANI
A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area. (ANI)

