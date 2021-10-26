Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area
A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:53 IST
"Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area. (ANI)
