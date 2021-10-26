Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: Accused Manish Rajgaria granted bail

An accused in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case, Manish Rajgaria, has been granted bail by a city-based special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:54 IST
Drugs on cruise case: Accused Manish Rajgaria granted bail
Manish Rajgaria's lawyer, Ajay Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case, Manish Rajgaria, has been granted bail by a city-based special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday.

As per Rajgaria's lawyer, Ajay Dubey, the court has granted his bail plea in the matter.

Notably, Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021