Drugs on cruise case: Accused Manish Rajgaria granted bail
An accused in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case, Manish Rajgaria, has been granted bail by a city-based special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday.
As per Rajgaria's lawyer, Ajay Dubey, the court has granted his bail plea in the matter.
Notably, Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. (ANI)
