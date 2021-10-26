SDRF retrieves bodies of five missing trekkers in Uttrakhand's Bageshwar
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday retrieved bodies of five trekkers who were part of a team of six, who had gone missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.
Earlier in the day, SDRF conducted a search and rescue operation for the six trekkers at Sundardunga trek in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.
Bodies were brought to Kapkot and postmortem will be done, SDRF said. (ANI)
