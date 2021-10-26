SDRF retrieves bodies of five missing trekkers in Uttrakhand's Bageshwar

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday retrieved bodies of five trekkers who were part of a team of six, who had gone missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.

Earlier in the day, SDRF conducted a search and rescue operation for the six trekkers at Sundardunga trek in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

Bodies were brought to Kapkot and postmortem will be done, SDRF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)