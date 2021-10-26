Over 200 ecstasy pills from the Netherlands, US and Spain seized at Chennai FPO

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Over 200 ecstasy pills from various countries including the Netherlands, Spain and the United States have been seized at the foreign post office here, the Customs department said on Tuesday.

In the first parcel which arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a person in Gundapalem in Andhra Pradesh, the department officials retrieved 10 green colour tablets suspected to be of MDMA, seven grams of Meth crystals and apmhetamine tablets.

A similar package containing 118 grams of MDMA tablets from the Netherlands was also recovered by the officials, a press release said.

In the third parcel which arrived from the United States and addressed to an individual in Andhra Pradesh, the sleuths recovered 132 grams of ganja concealed in the box. Another 10 grams of ganja which arrived from Spain was also recovered by the officials.

Consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

Further investigation was on, the release added.

