Ukraine may take 'asymmetric' steps if Russia shuts down gas transit

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:46 IST
Ukraine can take "asymmetric" measures if Russia stops using Ukraine as a transit route for natural gas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using energy as a weapon against Europe and bitterly opposes the launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine.

"Russia has not yet cut off gas supplies to Ukraine," Kuleba said in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. "In case the Kremlin decides to do so and destroy the remnants of its reputation as an energy supplier to Europe, we have a series of asymmetric steps in return."

