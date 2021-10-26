Ukraine may take 'asymmetric' steps if Russia shuts down gas transit
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine can take "asymmetric" measures if Russia stops using Ukraine as a transit route for natural gas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, without elaborating.
Ukraine accuses Russia of using energy as a weapon against Europe and bitterly opposes the launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine.
"Russia has not yet cut off gas supplies to Ukraine," Kuleba said in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. "In case the Kremlin decides to do so and destroy the remnants of its reputation as an energy supplier to Europe, we have a series of asymmetric steps in return."
