Schools in Himachal to remain closed from Nov 1 to 6 for Diwali break
The schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 1 to November 6 for the Diwali break.
ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 1 to November 6 for the Diwali break.
The state government on Tuesday informed that all government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will remain closed from November 1 to November 6.
Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement