Schools in Himachal to remain closed from Nov 1 to 6 for Diwali break

The schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 1 to November 6 for the Diwali break.

The state government on Tuesday informed that all government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will remain closed from November 1 to November 6.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)