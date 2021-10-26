Leopard caught in Jammu, shifted to Manda zoo

A leopard was caught by the wildlife department after it strayed into a village in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. The leopard ran into a trap laid by villagers of Bhalwal-Brahmana in Akhnoor to safeguard their maize crop from damage by wild animals, they said.

They said the villagers were surprised to see a leopard caught in one of their traps, and immediately informed the wildlife department. A rescue team was rushed and the leopard was tranquilised before being shifted to Manda zoo, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)