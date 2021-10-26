Left Menu

FACTBOX-Major carmakers' electric vehicle investment and production goals

STELLANTIS 2025 - Investing $35.5 bln in EVs, 70% of European sales and 35% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric. Global sales of approximately 8 million electrified vehicles, of which 2 million will be battery-electric or fuel cell. VOLKSWAGEN (BRAND) 2030 - 70% of European sales to be all-electric, 50% in the U.S. and China.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:36 IST
FACTBOX-Major carmakers' electric vehicle investment and production goals

Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a main tenet of their business agenda. Below is a summary of key goals set by major automakers and brands for electric vehicle production - hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen - listed in alphabetical order.

BENTLEY (VOLKSWAGEN) 2025 - produces first electric vehicle. 2026 - 100% of global sales to be plug-in hybrid or all-electric. 2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. BMW 2030 - 50% of global sales to be all-electric. FORD MOTOR CO 2024 - All vehicles produced in Europe to be electric. 2025 - To invest $30 bln in battery-electric cars by this year. 2030 - 40% of global volume, including 100% of European line-up to be all-electric. GENESIS (HYUNDAI MOTOR CO) 2030 - 100% global sales to be all-electric.

GM 2035 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric. HONDA 2022 - 100% of European line-up to be hybrid or all-electric. 2030 - 40% of sales in major markets to be all-electric. 2040 - 100% of sales in major markets to be all-electric. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP 2030 - 30% of global sales to be all-electric. 2040 - 80% of global sales to be all-electric. MERCEDES-BENZ 2030 - To be all-electric worldwide (if market allows), sees $40 bln investment in electric vehicles. NISSAN Early 2030s - New cars in key markets to be electric. STELLANTIS 2025 - Investing $35.5 bln in EVs, 70% of European sales and 35% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric. TOYOTA 2030 - 70% of U.S. sales to be hybrid or all-electric. Global sales of approximately 8 million electrified vehicles, of which 2 million will be battery-electric or fuel cell.

VOLKSWAGEN (BRAND) 2030 - 70% of European sales to be all-electric, 50% in the U.S. and China. 2035 - 100% of European sales to be all-electric or hybrid. VOLVO 2050 - 50% global sales to be hybrid, 50% battery electric 2030 - 100% of global sales to be all-electric.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021