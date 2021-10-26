Left Menu

Certifying Nord Stream 2 is no threat to gas supply to EU-German ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:23 IST
Certifying Nord Stream 2 is no threat to gas supply to EU-German ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Granting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline a certification to pump Russian gas to Germany would not threaten supply to Europe's largest economy and the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said.

The ministry said in an emailed statement that it had on Tuesday submitted its analysis of the Russia-led pipeline project's impact on supply security to Germany's energy regulator, which will continue the certification process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021