Certifying Nord Stream 2 is no threat to gas supply to EU-German ministry
Granting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline a certification to pump Russian gas to Germany would not threaten supply to Europe's largest economy and the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said.
The ministry said in an emailed statement that it had on Tuesday submitted its analysis of the Russia-led pipeline project's impact on supply security to Germany's energy regulator, which will continue the certification process.
