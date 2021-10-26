Left Menu

Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves bodies of 5 trekkers, 1 still missing

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday retrieved bodies of five trekkers who were part of a team of six, who had gone missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.

ANI | Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:40 IST
Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves bodies of 5 trekkers, 1 still missing
SDRF retrieves bodies of five missing trekkers in Uttarakhand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday retrieved bodies of five trekkers who were part of a team of six, who had gone missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district. According to the SDRF official statement, the search and rescue operation is being carried out by SDRF teams for the last four days in which intensive search was being done.

The Humrah Rescue team of H.K.Hirdesh Parihar conducted an intensive search in extreme conditions in the high altitude area and had identified the five bodies of trackers between Nakund and Bhanar near Devikund, it informed. The operation was also carried out by the other team from the helicopter.

During heavy snowfall, the bodies buried in thick snow were pulled out by the SDRF team and were transported by helicopter to Kapkot where their post-mortem will be done. The Inspector-General of Police, SDRF Pushpak Jyoti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agrawal, and Commander SDRF, Navneet Singh are monitoring the rescue operation moment by moment and necessary guidelines are being given to the rescue teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021