Certifying Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to gas supply to EU -Germany

Allowing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pump Russian gas to Germany will not threaten supplies to Europe's largest economy and the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

While the pipeline is ready to start operations it still needs to be certified by Germany's Federal Network Agency to do so and the ministry's supply analysis a key requirement for the regulator to continue that process. "In its analysis the Federal Economy Ministry concludes that granting certification is not threatening security of gas supply to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.

It said it has submitted its analysis to the regulator following discussions with neighbouring EU countries, adding Italy, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had all been given an opportunity to consult. The German regulator has until early January to certify the pipeline but may make its decision earlier. Once it has made its recommendation it goes to the European Commission, which has another two months to respond.

