Delhi logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, no single death reported for fourth consecutive day

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no single death was reported in the city for the fourth consecutive day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no single death was reported in the city for the fourth consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,671 and the active caseload in the city stands at 323. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.08 per cent.

With 25 more persons recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,257. As many as 2,91,29,536 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 34,143 RT-PCR tests and 16,059 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 76,947 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,01,27,804. (ANI)

