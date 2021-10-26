Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop, 5 killed

At least five people were killed in a massive fire in a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:20 IST
Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at firecracker shop, 5 killed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were killed in a massive fire in a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

District Collector PN Sridhar informed that fire tenders from Kallakuruchi and Shankarapuram have reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

A firefighting operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021