Kerala logs 7,163 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday reported 7,163 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala on Tuesday reported 7,163 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. With the addition of new cases, the number of active cases in the state stands at 74,456.

As many as 29,355 people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far. The state recorded a total of 6,960 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 48,24,745.

As many as 79,122 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, India reported 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

