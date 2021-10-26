Left Menu

2 villagers trampled to death by elephant

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two villagers were trampled to death at different places by a wild elephant in Dumka district on Tuesday, a forest department official said.

Thirty-five-year-year-old Sibudhan Hansda was caught by the elephant and trampled to death in Fatehpur village under the jurisdiction of Maslia police station in the morning, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhirup Sinha said.

The male elephant then sneaked into Mahro village under the jurisdiction of Jama police station where it killed 50-year-old Videshi Mandal in the same fashion. The victim was on his way back home when the pachyderm came in front of him, giving him no time to flee, the DFO said.

Forest department has handed out an interim relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased.

The elephant, which was separated from the herd, was at Lagwa pahad area of the district and the forest department personnel were keeping a vigil on its movement, the DFO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

