Dry weather likely to prevail in Hyderabad for next 2 days

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Hyderabad for the next two days, according to Metrological Centre. Speaking to ANI, Dr Naga Rathna, scientist, Metrological Centre, Hyderabad said, "Synoptic situation indicate that the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours."

"A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to North Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Mainly low-level Northerlies/North-Easterlies prevail over the state," she said. According to the Metrological Centre, Hyderabad and its neighbourhood are likely to remain partly cloudy. Sky hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 8-14 kph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32-degree Celsius and 18-degree Celsius respectively. (ANI)

