Tamil Nadu reports 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin released by the state government, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,540.

The state reported 1,326 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,48,830. The death toll has gone up to 36,048 with 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,96,22,733 COVID-19 tests so far. (ANI)

