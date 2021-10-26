Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:36 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,090 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,090 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin released by the state government, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,540.

The state reported 1,326 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,48,830. The death toll has gone up to 36,048 with 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,96,22,733 COVID-19 tests so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu reports 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021