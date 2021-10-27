Left Menu

Hardeep Singh Puri launches special COVID vaccination drive for Chhath Puja devotees in Delhi

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees who will be observing fast on Chhath festival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 07:22 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees who will be observing fast on Chhath festival. The vaccination drive will be held in Burari's Ibrahimpur village.

Puri was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari. "Jai Chhathi Maiya! Hearty congratulations to the sisters and brothers of Burari. Today in Burari Assembly Constituency, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is here. In preparation for the holy festival of Chhath, along with Manoj ji, we started a special vaccination campaign on Chhathvrati. May Chhathi Maiya bless us all!", tweeted Puri.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no single death was reported in the city for the fourth consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the national capital. The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,671 and the active caseload in the city stands at 323. (ANI)

