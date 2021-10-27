TAKE A LOOK-Renewable power grids, carbon capture in focus at Singapore International Energy Week

The nations of Southeast Asia mapped out their green power plans with arrangements for regional power grids to transmit renewable power and plans to sequester carbon dioxide emissions during the 2021 Singapore International Energy Week conference this week.

For top Reuters stories from the conference, see below: ******************************************************************************************** > WRAPUP-Southeast Asian nations tout green power links ahead of COP26 > EXCLUSIVE-Portugal's EDP in talks to buy majority stake in Sunseap > Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia > Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore > Singapore plans electricity imports to boost security, diversify supply > Utility PowerSeraya awarded license to import electricity from Malaysia > Singapore explores geothermal energy potential for power generation > FACTBOX-Projects to create green grid, CCS hubs across ASEAN, Australia > Renewables to make up 30% of Brunei's power generation by 2035 -minister > Singapore to launch standards for renewable energy certificates > Singapore's Pavilion working with regulator to ensure market supplied > Singapore seeks proposals to test renewable energy use for Jurong Island > Singapore plans to import up to 4GW of electricity by 2035

