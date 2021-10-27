Left Menu

Leopard who attacked man in Pune in forest department custody

A joint team of Pune district forest department, animal NGOs and local administration have rescued a leopard, who attacked a man in the residential area of Hadapsar on Tuesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 07:32 IST
Team of forest department rescuing the leopard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A joint team of Pune district forest department, animal NGOs and local administration have rescued a leopard, who attacked a man in the residential area of Hadapsar on Tuesday. "A team of Pune district forest department, animal NGOs and local administration rescued a leopard who attacked a person in a residential area of Hadapsar on October 26," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Rahul Patil told ANI.

Sambhaji Athole (45) was out for a morning walk when the leopard attacked him. He sustained wounds on his stomach and back. After the incident, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Earlier on Tuesday, a team of the Forest Department conducted a search operation for the leopard. (ANI)

