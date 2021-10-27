Left Menu

Six killed, several injured in fire at firecracker shop in TN's Kallakurichi

Six persons have been killed in a fire at the firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

ANI | Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-10-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 09:08 IST
Six killed, several injured in fire at firecracker shop in TN's Kallakurichi
A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Kallakurichi last night. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons have been killed in a fire at the firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

10 people were also injured in the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in emergency wards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021