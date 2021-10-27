Left Menu

India adds 13,451 new COVID-19 infections, active cases lowest in 242 days

India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,653, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 10:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,653, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Of the new infections reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,163 new cases.

With this, the country's active caseload stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days. The active cases account for 0.48 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, the release said.

The country also reported 14,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the country's recovery rate to 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.22 per cent currently, while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.03 per cent.

India has also ramped up testing capacity and has, so far, tested 60.32 crore samples for COVID-19. The country has also administered 103.53 crore vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

