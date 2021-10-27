Left Menu

Elephant attacks 6 women in Nainital village, 1 sustains serious injuries

An elephant attacked six women in the Amdanda Khatta village of Nainital district, leaving one with serious injuries.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-10-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 10:25 IST
Elephant attacks 6 women in Nainital village, 1 sustains serious injuries
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
An elephant attacked six women in the Amanda Khatta village of Nainital district, leaving one with serious injuries. As per Ranger Binder Pal, these women had gone to collect fodder for cattle in Bijrani Zone on Monday when they encountered an elephant who was infuriated by their presence.

One woman was picked up by and slammed to the ground by the jumbo which also tried to crush another woman. The elephant ran away after the other women present at the spot made some noise. Forest Department workers and villagers assisted in taking three women to the hospital after the incident.

"All three victims are out of danger and their treatment is going on," added Pal. Patrolling in the forest has been increased, as per the forest personnel of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Corbett Administration has also appealed to people to not go into the forest.

