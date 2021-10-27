Left Menu

T'gana Minister leaves for France, will address business conference

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:51 IST
T'gana Minister leaves for France, will address business conference
Image Credit: Twitter (@KTRTRS)
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Wednesday left for France along with a delegation of officials, to take part in various programs there.

Rama Rao will deliver a keynote address at the "Ambition India 2021" business forum which will be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris, a release from his office said.

The minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with several business executives and French investors there.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials are also part of the official delegation.

