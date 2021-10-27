T'gana Minister leaves for France, will address business conference
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Wednesday left for France along with a delegation of officials, to take part in various programs there.
Rama Rao will deliver a keynote address at the "Ambition India 2021" business forum which will be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris, a release from his office said.
The minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with several business executives and French investors there.
Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials are also part of the official delegation.
