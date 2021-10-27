Left Menu

Volunteers crush the grapes and raise a glass at London winery

"People are really eager to learn more about the way wines are made but also to meet people," founder Warwick Smith said as the volunteers de-stemmed the fruit by hand and then crushed them with their feet. "It has been a very long time people have been locked inside their flats, so people are dying to get out, learn something new and learn about winemaking and drink." Smith set up Renegade in 2016 and uses grapes from 15 vineyards in Britain and abroad.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:30 IST
Volunteers crush the grapes and raise a glass at London winery

Winemakers always hope their customers want to drink their wine. Not many want them to help make it too.

As a startup, east London's Renegade Urban Winery has limited funds for a big workforce come harvest time, so they turn to volunteers to help with processing the grapes - with payment in fun, food, some teaching and a few glasses to drink. "People are really eager to learn more about the way wines are made but also to meet people," founder Warwick Smith said as the volunteers de-stemmed the fruit by hand and then crushed them with their feet.

"It has been a very long time people have been locked inside their flats, so people are dying to get out, learn something new and learn about winemaking and drink." Smith set up Renegade in 2016 and uses grapes from 15 vineyards in Britain and abroad. It produces 80,000 bottles a year - many sold with labels with the faces of Londoners on.

He hopes that in the same way that craft beer firms have boomed in the capital in recent years, wine producers can thrive at a distance from the vineyards growing the grapes that have so long been the focus of the industry. "There is no reason why in London you can't really make brilliant wines as long as you buy brilliant fruit," Smith said. "Craft beer has been made in cities for years but no one thinks about where the hops and malt comes from."

For the volunteers, the attraction of the project comes in meeting people and learning something new - as well as the wine itself. "It is great to see how they are making the wine and to be part of this team is actually great," Figen Yasan, 53, said.

Dominic Richards, 27, added: "If I get paid, I am going to spend my money on wine and food anyway so this eliminates the middleman."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021