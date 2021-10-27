Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to provide USD 3 bn to Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:31 IST
Saudi Arabia to provide USD 3 bn to Pakistan
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan in safe deposits and USD 1.2 billion and USD 1.5 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments, media reports said on Wednesday.

A formal announcement about the agreement, reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the kingdom this week, would be made by Prime Minister's adviser on finance and revenue Shaukat Tarin and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Dawn newspaper reported.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the aid provided by the Saudi Arabia government.

"Saudi Arabia announcement supports Pakistan with 3 billion US dollars as deposit in Pakistan central bank and also financing refined petroleum product with 1.2 billion US dollars during the year," he said in a tweet.

The Saudi government would immediately deposit USD 3 billion in Pakistan's account for a year and keep it rolling at least until the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in October 2023, the report quoted an official as saying.

Pakistan and the IMF had signed the USD 6 billion deal in July 2019 but the program was derailed in January 2020 and restored briefly in March this year before again going off the track in June.

From June to August there were no serious discussions between the two sides.

In addition, the Saudi government would provide crude oil to Islamabad on deferred payments worth up to USD 1.5 billion per annum, the report said.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia had also provided USD 3 billion in cash deposits and promised a USD 3 billion oil facility to Pakistan to help it shore up its foreign exchange reserves 2018.

However, as the bilateral relations deteriorated, later on, Islamabad had to return USD 2 billion of the USD 3 billion deposits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021