Delhi Teerth Yatra Yojna likely to resume soon; Ayodhya included in pilgrimage sites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet has approved the addition of Ayodhya in its Tirth Yatra Yojana, a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:51 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet has approved the addition of Ayodhya in its Tirth Yatra Yojana, a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital. Addressing the media personnel here, Kejriwal said, "Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana which was halted due to COVID will probably be resumed within a month."

"Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi government's Tirth Yatra Yojana. The senior citizens can also bring a member and kin along with them," he said. The pilgrim places that are already included under the scheme are Vaishno Devi, Rameshwaram, Dwarka Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', senior citizens are provided travel by AC trains and stay in AC hotels and all the expenses are borne by the Delhi government. Delhi residents above the age of 60 are covered under this scheme. Over 35,000 senior citizens have undertaken pilgrimage under the scheme.

This comes after Kejriwal's visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI)

