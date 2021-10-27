Left Menu

Central govt is pro-farmer, industry-friendly: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that that the BJP-led central government is "pro-farmer and industry-friendly".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:02 IST
Central govt is pro-farmer, industry-friendly: Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Investors Summit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that that the BJP-led central government is "pro-farmer and industry-friendly". "Our Government is pro-farmer and industry-friendly. We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality," Mandaviya said while speaking at the investor summit.

The theme of the summit is "Opportunities and Partnerships in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices." The Union Minister further said that when the first wave of COVID-19 hit, the world did not have COVID-19 medicines.

"We not only brought our own situation under control, met our own medicine requirements but also supplied medicines to over 150 nations. This is our commitment," he said. "Today India is the largest manufacturer and supplier of generic medicines. We believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We are seeing to it that the world gets affordable medicine," he added.

The PLI for Pharmaceuticals launched with an outlay of Rs 15000 crore has attracted considerable interest with about 278 companies applying to be considered under the scheme. This Summit will encourage investors looking to build global champions in India in these products.

It may be recalled that 13 companies have already been selected under the PLI scheme for medical devices earlier this year which will support their investment in enhancing domestic manufacturing of targeted devices. The sessions will also cover the financing of the burgeoning start-up ecosystem, and it will culminate with a session on providing comprehensive facilitation to applicants selected under the PLI schemes about the smooth grounding of investments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021