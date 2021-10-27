Kremlin denies political agenda in gas talks with Moldova

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia's gas talks with Moldova were purely commercial in nature and denied a media report alleging that Russia had a political agenda.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Russian gas giant Gazprom had offered Moldova a cheaper gas deal in exchange for it adjusting its free trade deal with the European Union and delaying energy market reforms agreed with Brussels.

