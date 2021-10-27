Left Menu

German auto makers can't build hundreds of thousands of cars due to chip shortages - Altmaier

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:00 IST
German auto makers can't build hundreds of thousands of cars due to chip shortages - Altmaier
Image Credit: Twitter(@peteraltmaier)
  • Country:
  • Germany

German automobile manufacturers are currently not able to build hundreds of thousands of cars due to a lack of semiconductors and other electronic components, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

Presenting the government's revised growth outlook, Altmaier said the government was ready to support the construction of local chip factories with several billion euros and that he was hopeful that the state subsidies would mobilize even higher investments by companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021