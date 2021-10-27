Left Menu

South Africa's Eskom to increase power cuts as more coal units down

South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it would increase scheduled power cuts from midday on Wednesday because of further breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations. Eskom regularly implements outages in Africa's most industrialised economy because of faults at its ailing coal fleet which has held back economic growth.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:09 IST
South Africa's Eskom to increase power cuts as more coal units down
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it would increase scheduled power cuts from midday on Wednesday because of further breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations.

Eskom regularly implements outages in Africa's most industrialised economy because of faults at its ailing coal fleet which has held back economic growth. The outages will increase from "Stage 2" to "Stage 4," requiring up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, until Friday 5 a.m. (0300 GMT). After that they will be scaled back to Stage 2 until Saturday at 5 a.m.

"Over the past 24 hours a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down," Eskom said in a statement. "This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves."

Eskom said total breakdowns amounted to almost 15,000 MW, while over 5,000 MW was out on planned maintenance. The utility has a nominal capacity of around 46,000 MW and supplies over 90% of the country's electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021