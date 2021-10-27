Left Menu

Price of vegatables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:26 IST
Price of vegatables
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI): Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC): Rates per quintal.

Cauliflower 800-4,000, Brinjal 350-3,200, Tomato 200-6,000, Bitter Gourd 1,000-4,000, Bottle Gourd 750-2,000, Ash Gourd 1,000-1,500, Green Chilli 120-3,400, Banana Green 800-3,500, Beans 500-5,000, Green Ginger 800-4,800, Carrot 1,000-5,000, Cabbage 150-9,000, Ladies Finger 250-3,500, Snake Gourd 1,000-2,000, Beetroot 500-3,000, Cucumber 250-2,500, Ridge Gourd 1,300-4,000, Radish 800-3,200, Capsicum 250-8,000, Drumstick 2,000-9,000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-600, Knoll Khol 1,000-4,800, Lime 300-4,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021