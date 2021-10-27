Price of vegatables
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI): Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC): Rates per quintal.
Cauliflower 800-4,000, Brinjal 350-3,200, Tomato 200-6,000, Bitter Gourd 1,000-4,000, Bottle Gourd 750-2,000, Ash Gourd 1,000-1,500, Green Chilli 120-3,400, Banana Green 800-3,500, Beans 500-5,000, Green Ginger 800-4,800, Carrot 1,000-5,000, Cabbage 150-9,000, Ladies Finger 250-3,500, Snake Gourd 1,000-2,000, Beetroot 500-3,000, Cucumber 250-2,500, Ridge Gourd 1,300-4,000, Radish 800-3,200, Capsicum 250-8,000, Drumstick 2,000-9,000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-600, Knoll Khol 1,000-4,800, Lime 300-4,500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India face Maldives in must-win SAFF C'ships match, stare at worst show since 2003
Over 1,200 protestors booked over protest in UP's Noida
Over 3,200 have paid fees for admission to DU colleges under 2nd cut-off list
Court extends actor Leena Paul's custody in Rs 200 cr money laundering case
Struggle for Independence 200-250 years old: Pradhan