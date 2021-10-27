Price of vegatables

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI): Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC): Rates per quintal.

Cauliflower 800-4,000, Brinjal 350-3,200, Tomato 200-6,000, Bitter Gourd 1,000-4,000, Bottle Gourd 750-2,000, Ash Gourd 1,000-1,500, Green Chilli 120-3,400, Banana Green 800-3,500, Beans 500-5,000, Green Ginger 800-4,800, Carrot 1,000-5,000, Cabbage 150-9,000, Ladies Finger 250-3,500, Snake Gourd 1,000-2,000, Beetroot 500-3,000, Cucumber 250-2,500, Ridge Gourd 1,300-4,000, Radish 800-3,200, Capsicum 250-8,000, Drumstick 2,000-9,000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-600, Knoll Khol 1,000-4,800, Lime 300-4,500.

