West Bengal Pollution Control Board permits limited use of green firecrackers during festivals
West Bengal Pollution Control Board permitted the sales and bursting of green firecrackers in the state for a limited time frame during Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Years Eve on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Pollution Control Board permitted the sales and bursting of green firecrackers in the state for a limited time frame during Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Years Eve on Wednesday. As per an order from the pollution control body, the sale/bursting of firecrackers during Diwali from 8-10 pm and Chhat Puja from 6-8 pm. For Christmas and New Year's Eve, the time frame to sell and burst firecrackers is 35 minutes each (From 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM for New Year).
"Other than the above-specified festivals, the prior permission of District Magistrates/Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police shall be required for the use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state of West Bengal," the order added. Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Year
- West Bengal
- Chhath Puja
- New Year's Eve
- Diwali
ALSO READ
Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum
Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death
West Bengal: TMC refutes allegations of BJP youth wing leader's murder
Crack appears in Balason river bridge in West Bengal's Siliguri after heavy rains
BJP MP wants more central forces deployment for West Bengal bypolls