HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak delivers budget speech and spending review

Finance minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce multi-billion-pound public investments alongside tight controls on day-to-day outlays in a budget speech and three-year spending plan on Wednesday. Below are highlights of Sunak's speech in parliament:

ON INFLATION The House will recognize the challenging backdrop of rising inflation. Inflation in September was 3.1% and is likely to rise further - the OBR expects CPI to average 4% over next year. The majority of this rise in inflation can be explained by two global forces. First, as economies around the world reopen, demand for goods has increased more quickly than supply chains can meet...

The pressures caused by supply chains and energy prices will take months to ease. It would be irresponsible for anyone to pretend that we can solve this overnight. ON COVID

Today's Budget does not draw a line under Covid; we have challenging months ahead. GOVERNMENT AIMS

Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving. The public finances are stabilizing. And wages are rising. Today's Budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: Stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors. For too long, far too long, the location of your birth has determined too much of your future. Because the awesome power of opportunity shouldn't be available only to a wealthy few ... but be the birthright of every child in an independent and prosperous United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)