J-K: Missing villagers of Rajouri traced in Shopian

The two villagers feared to have gone missing in snow affected upper reaches of Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been traced by Rajouri police with the help of Shopian police.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:19 IST
J-K: Missing villagers of Rajouri traced in Shopian
J-K police trace Rajouri villagers feared missing in Shopian. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the police, the missing persons---Javed Shah and Khadam Shah had gone to Kashmir on foot with their cattle on October 22, and ever since, no communication had been possible with the two.

Following this, a police party from Budhal police station was deployed in the search operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

