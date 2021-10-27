Left Menu

Amit Shah expresses condolence over loss caused by fire in Himachal Pradesh's Malana village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh's Malana village whose houses were damaged in a major fire and said that the state government and administration are engaged in the rescue work with full dedication.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:24 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh's Malana village whose houses were damaged in a major fire and said that the state government and administration are engaged in the rescue work with full dedication. "Deeply saddened by the loss caused by the fire in Malana village of Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to all the villagers whose houses were damaged in this accident. The state government and administration are engaged in the rescue work with full dedication," tweeted Shah.

In a major fire, over a dozen houses were gutted at Malana village of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday late night. The fire started around midnight and soon spread to a dozen houses. The fire reportedly started from one of the houses in the village and soon it spread to nearby houses as all the houses were made of wood. The fire was controlled by the firefighter after a lot of efforts as it flared up again when the firemen doused it from one side. In the beginning, only residents tried to douse the fire as fire tenders could not reach on time due to missing road connectivity.

Considered as the world's oldest surviving democracy, Malana village is situated on a remote plateau along the Malana nullah at a height of 3,029 metre and has around 352 families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

