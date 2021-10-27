Iran says IAEA chief Grossi's trip to Tehran is certain, gives no date
27-10-2021
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog will certainly travel to Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday, adding that talks between Tehran and six powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact will resume "very soon".
Amirabdollahian did not specify any date for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's visit, saying that "the date is not important".
