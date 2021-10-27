No shortage of fertiliser in Haryana: state's agri minister

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said there will be no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

The state will soon get six more rakes of DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser from the central government, he said.

Farmers should be prepared for sowing the next crop, he added in a statement here.

He said farmers will get fertilisers on time.

The state government has provided farmers welfare schemes and grain markets with well-maintained infrastructure to the farmers. The state government is procuring crops at minimum support price, he added.

He urged the farmers to use organic DAP fertiliser and said the farmers will get fair prices of crops and vegetables sown using organic DAP fertiliser.

He added that with the cooperation of the central government, a huge quantity of organic manure prepared from cow dung would be made available in the state which will generate good income sources for the Gaushalas as well.

The agriculture minister said that during the next rabi crop 2021-22, about 11 lakh tonnes of urea is required in the state.

He added that about 2.60 lakh tonnes of urea is already available with the state government. Out of this, more than 90,000 tonnes till date is made available to the farmers.

About 66,345 tonnes of urea was provided to the farmers during October 1-27, last year, the agriculture minister said.

Dalal said about 3 lakh tonnes of DAP fertiliser is required during the next rabi crop 2021-22 in the state.

Till date, about 1.38 lakh tonnes of DAP manure is available with the state government. Out of this, 1.10 lakh tonnes of DAP fertiliser has been given to the farmers.

He said about 1,03,072 tonnes of DAP fertiliser was provided to the farmers during October 1-27 last year.

The agriculture minister said about one lakh tonnes of SSP fertiliser is required for the rabi crops 2021-22.

Till date, about 75,886 tonnes of SSP fertiliser is available with the state government. Out of this, 39,975 MT of SSP fertiliser is made available to the farmers of the state.

He said about 13,380 tonnes of SSP fertiliser was provided to the farmers during October 1-27 last year.

He said about 0.50 lakh tonnes of NPK fertiliser is required during the next rabi crop 2021-22 in the state.

Till date, about 20,937 tonnes of NPK fertiliser is available with the state government. Out of this, 14,202 tonnes NPK fertiliser is provided to the farmers.

He said about 2,648 tonnes of NPK fertiliser was provided to the farmers during October 1-27 last year.

The agriculture minister said that so far, about 44.40 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the grain markets of the state. Out of this, 43.61 lakh tonnes of paddy has been successfully procured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)