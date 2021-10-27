Left Menu

Moderate rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from Oct 29-31: IMD official

Sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:57 IST
Moderate rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from Oct 29-31: IMD official
IMD Director General, Chennai, S Balachandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31. Speaking to ANI, Balachandran said, "Moderate rainfall is expected over entire TN and Puducherry from Oct 29-31, fishermen warning also issued."

Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days. "Low-pressure area has formed in central parts of South Bay of Bengal. It's expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 2-3 days," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021