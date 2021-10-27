Manchin says everyone in U.S. should pay 'patriotic tax'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States should pay a "patriotic tax" of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability.
Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- Democratic
- Joe Manchin
Advertisement